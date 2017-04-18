Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 20

This photo shows a poster for "The Visit," a 13-minute short that will play in the 8-10 p.m. block on Thursday, during the 12th annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival, rolling through Saturday at the Grand 14 Cinema, at DeVille and Reed streets, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Other film blocks for Thursday are 2-4 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m., also with a filmmakers' open-panel discussion, 4:15-5:15 p.m. Details at 843-497-0220 and full schedule at myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.