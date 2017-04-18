Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 20
This photo shows a poster for "The Visit," a 13-minute short that will play in the 8-10 p.m. block on Thursday, during the 12th annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival, rolling through Saturday at the Grand 14 Cinema, at DeVille and Reed streets, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Other film blocks for Thursday are 2-4 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m., also with a filmmakers' open-panel discussion, 4:15-5:15 p.m. Details at 843-497-0220 and full schedule at myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Kal
|32
|where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14)
|Apr 14
|Doug
|22
|two girls fall from hotel
|Apr 13
|curious
|3
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Apr 7
|Chris5548
|48
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|6
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC