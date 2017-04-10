Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area...

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 17

This photo shows a scene from "My Sweet Misery," one of two pre-screenings to kick off the 12th annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival. See this movie, from 2009 and shot in Myrtle Beach, 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Grand 14 Cinema, at DeVille and Reed streets, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, with a question-and-after session afterward with Matthew Jordan, the writer, director and producer - and Myrtle Beach native - nearby at Tupelo Honey Cafe.

