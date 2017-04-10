Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 17
This photo shows a scene from "My Sweet Misery," one of two pre-screenings to kick off the 12th annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival. See this movie, from 2009 and shot in Myrtle Beach, 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Grand 14 Cinema, at DeVille and Reed streets, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, with a question-and-after session afterward with Matthew Jordan, the writer, director and producer - and Myrtle Beach native - nearby at Tupelo Honey Cafe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|Kal
|32
|where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14)
|Fri
|Doug
|22
|two girls fall from hotel
|Apr 13
|curious
|3
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Apr 7
|Chris5548
|48
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|6
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC