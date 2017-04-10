Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 11

Gary Valentine, a New York Mets fan, and TV and movie actor, and comedian, known for playing "Cousin Danny" Heffernan on "The King of Queens," a CBS sitcom for nine seasons , will perform at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach. Details at 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.