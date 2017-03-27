That small beach town you shagged in is starting to get a lot bigger a " and fast
For most folks who live in this ocean-front resort, it's the hometown feel of Main Street and the old family beach community they knew in their youth that continues to thrive more than a half-century later that ground them here on the northern strip of the Grand Strand. It's quiet and it's quaint, and they don't have the big-city problems like crime and homelessness they say plagues the south strand area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Marlon Perkins
|34
|So SLOW here
|Mar 30
|tell me about it
|2
|Pop Ups On This Site
|Mar 27
|Badboyfromolddays
|1
|Search continues for Brittanee Drexel (Oct '09)
|Mar 27
|Badboyfromolddays
|78
|Loris
|Mar 25
|Anonymous
|3
|The car was sitting in the car wash. The driver...
|Mar 23
|kellyherself
|4
|Review: Sparkle Dental Center Inc (Apr '15)
|Mar 21
|Criminal
|5
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC