That noise overhead making roofs shake and dogs bark? Ita s not thunder.
Those military jets rumbling across the Grand Strand skies this week rattling windows and roofs are actually conducting aerial exercises using the Myrtle Beach International Airport as the base of operations. The exercises will continue through April 10 and will not interfere with the airport's scheduled commercial aircraft operations, according to a statement from Kirk Lovell, airport spokesman.
