That noise overhead making roofs shak...

That noise overhead making roofs shake and dogs bark? Ita s not thunder.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Those military jets rumbling across the Grand Strand skies this week rattling windows and roofs are actually conducting aerial exercises using the Myrtle Beach International Airport as the base of operations. The exercises will continue through April 10 and will not interfere with the airport's scheduled commercial aircraft operations, according to a statement from Kirk Lovell, airport spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jonathon cooper (Jun '16) 7 hr sandy 2
News Suit accuses lender of harassment (Feb '07) 21 hr Barb 68
News Everybody still wants something different in a ... Mon Rick Tebbs 1
Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13) Sun Violet 18
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Mar 31 Marlon Perkins 34
So SLOW here Mar 30 tell me about it 2
Pop Ups On This Site Mar 27 Badboyfromolddays 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,157 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC