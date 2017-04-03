Tagging sharks with OCEARCH in Port R...

Tagging sharks with OCEARCH in Port Royal Sound

This past month, a team of scientists embarked on a journey with the non-profit OCEARCH to explore the waters of the Lowcountry. The OCEARCH crew tagged four sharks on "Expedition Lowcountry" and they are extremely optimistic that the path of one of those sharks could lead to huge developments in marine research.

