Tagging sharks with OCEARCH in Port Royal Sound
This past month, a team of scientists embarked on a journey with the non-profit OCEARCH to explore the waters of the Lowcountry. The OCEARCH crew tagged four sharks on "Expedition Lowcountry" and they are extremely optimistic that the path of one of those sharks could lead to huge developments in marine research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Wed
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|6
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Wed
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|7
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Mike
|36
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|12
|Suit accuses lender of harassment (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|Barb
|68
|Everybody still wants something different in a ...
|Apr 3
|Rick Tebbs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC