Student finds love, hopes to change the world

The thought of finding love in a foreign country sounds like the beginning of a far-fetched fairytale, but that's exactly what happened to Olga Dorman when she took a vacation from her home in Belarus to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. When she came to the United States in the summer of 2011, she was getting her degree in international economics at Belarusian State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.