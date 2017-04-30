Student finds love, hopes to change t...

Student finds love, hopes to change the world

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Texan

The thought of finding love in a foreign country sounds like the beginning of a far-fetched fairytale, but that's exactly what happened to Olga Dorman when she took a vacation from her home in Belarus to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. When she came to the United States in the summer of 2011, she was getting her degree in international economics at Belarusian State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09) 3 hr mks 85
gay teens (Jun '13) 9 hr Aaronhung 49
two girls fall from hotel 18 hr Anyone know 5
trying to find someone? 19 hr babygirl 2
people from ohio (Sep '16) Sat Pee wee Herman 14
Joey White Apr 26 Crazy girl 1
Goodwill Carolina forest Apr 24 Grow up 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Horry County was issued at May 01 at 5:08AM EDT

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,076 • Total comments across all topics: 280,696,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC