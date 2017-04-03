Strong Waters opens on Ocean in Myrtl...

Strong Waters opens on Ocean in Myrtle Beach

16 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Ocean Boulevard is a long string of amazing restaurants and interesting shops and is an integral part of the Myrtle Beach experience. Along this iconic road, a new eatery has surfed its way in called Strong Waters.

