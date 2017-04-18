State permit moves Palace Theatre one stop closer to demolition
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Palace Theatre is one step closer to being demolished after a state permit was issued for its demolition. On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued the permit for demolition of The Palace Theatre by Low Country Unlimited.
