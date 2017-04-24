South Carolina officials issue demolition permit for Palace Theater
A demolition permit has been issued by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for the Palace Theater in Myrtle Beach after the building's faA ade garnered damage from Hurricane Matthew in October 2016, a report by WFMB News says . The Palace Theater has been closed since the storm, the report says, and an announcement was made in early April that it would remain closed.
