Six months after Hurricane Matthew, Cherry Grove still recovering from massive fire
There is a sign of hope for a Cherry Grove community nearly six months after a fire erupted and destroyed several homes, just as Hurricane Matthew began winding down. Resident Mary-Ann Berthrong has spent the last few weeks repairing her condo from water damage, although her building sat just feet away from the fire.
