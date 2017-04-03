Should Charleston create a public saf...

Should Charleston create a public safety department? Other S.C. cities offer clues to the answer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Charleston officials are considering creating a new department of public safety to oversee the city's police and fire departments. File Charleston officials are considering creating a new department of public safety to oversee the city's police and fire departments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay teens (Jun '13) Fri Chris5548 48
Worthless American women (Feb '16) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 4
Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 6
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 7
Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09) Apr 5 Mike 36
people from ohio (Sep '16) Apr 5 Ohio Driver Educa... 12
Jonathon cooper (Jun '16) Apr 4 sandy 2
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,725 • Total comments across all topics: 280,158,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC