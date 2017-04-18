Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane
Leonard Pringle talks about hearing gunshots and seeing police detain a suspect in a Hawthorne Lane shooting in Myrtle Beach. Police say there were no reports of injuries.
