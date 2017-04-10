Police say he robbed a man at gunpoint, then threatened the cop who came with warrants

Twenty-four-year-old Quatarious Zemar Johnson of Columbia is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint, then threatening the officer who delivered his warrants. Demetrio Santiago Espinosa, 42, of Pawleys Island, is charged with armed robbery, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, possessing a stolen pistol, kidnapping and being an accessory after the fact to an armed robbery.

