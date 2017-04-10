Police look for man wearing Superman ...

Police look for man wearing Superman shirt after scuffle

Police say a man, who got into a scuffle with a guy wearing a Superman shirt, was clocked in the head as he was leaving the Myrtle Beach Marriott Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes where he worked early Saturday morning. A 56-year-old man told police he had been in an altercation with a co-worker that turned physical in the hotel's kitchen earlier in the night.

