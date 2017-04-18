Police investigate shooting in heart of busy tourism district
Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened in the heart of Myrtle Beach's bustling tourism district Saturday night. Officers responded to 1000 N. Ocean Blvd. for a call of shots fired in the area of Plyler Park around 9:39 p.m. "Upon arrival, I noticed a large group of people leaving the park and running north on the beach," Officer J. Vetter noted in a report of the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blane Reeves
|2 hr
|Maggie
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 20
|Dsnyluvr
|8
|orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach
|Apr 19
|left in dust
|1
|Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Kal
|32
|where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14)
|Apr 14
|Doug
|22
|two girls fall from hotel
|Apr 13
|curious
|3
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Apr 7
|Chris5548
|48
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC