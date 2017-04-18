Police investigate shooting in heart ...

Police investigate shooting in heart of busy tourism district

Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened in the heart of Myrtle Beach's bustling tourism district Saturday night. Officers responded to 1000 N. Ocean Blvd. for a call of shots fired in the area of Plyler Park around 9:39 p.m. "Upon arrival, I noticed a large group of people leaving the park and running north on the beach," Officer J. Vetter noted in a report of the shooting.

