Police investigate collision that killed 51-year-old woman

Police are still investigating a two-car collision on Little River Neck Road that took the life a 51-year-old woman Saturday evening. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and died from multiple trauma suffered in the crash that happened around 7:35 p.m. at 3900 Little River Neck Road in North Myrtle Beach.

