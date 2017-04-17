Petition started to name April's calf...

Petition started to name April's calf after 'Giraffe mom's' son

A petition has been created to name April the Giraffe's baby boy after the son of Myrtle Beach viral sensation Erin Dietrich, otherwise known as "Giraffe Mom." Video of Dietrich, who was pregnant at the time, wearing a giraffe mask and pacing around her room in an homage to April the Giraffe received millions of views on Facebook when she posted it back in March.

