One killed in three-vehicle weekend c...

One killed in three-vehicle weekend crash near Myrtle Beach State Park

15 hrs ago

HORRY COUNTY, SC A Lancaster man died Monday at Grand Strand Medical Center following a weekend crash in Horry County. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the crashed happened at 4 p.m. Saturday near the entrance of the Myrtle Beach State Park.

