One dead after major accident along Little River Neck Rd.
One female was killed after a major accident occurred in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday, occurring shortly after 7:30 p.m, according to the Horry County Fire Department. The Sun News witnessed what appeared to be a head on collision between a Toyota Camry and a Ford Escape.
