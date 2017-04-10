Once a trio, Saltwater Chamber Orchestra strengthens through strings
The Saltwater Chamber Orchestra, which has grown through promotion by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Coastal Carolina University, performs its premiere concert March 24 at the CCU Myrtle Beach Education Center, at 79th Avenue North and U.S. 17. Grand Strand and partial year residents seeking an avenue to their play string instruments are welcome there as rehearsals continue 1:30-3 p.m. Fridays. More details from Judy Niles at 843-213-1546.
