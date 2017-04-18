Numbers reveal busier start to spring season at MYR
If you thought the Myrtle Beach International Airport seemed busier at the start of spring this year than it was last year, you were right. Data released by officials with MYR early Tuesday morning show there was a 12.4 percent increase compared with the same time period last year, according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Kal
|32
|where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14)
|Apr 14
|Doug
|22
|two girls fall from hotel
|Apr 13
|curious
|3
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Apr 7
|Chris5548
|48
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|6
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC