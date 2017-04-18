North Myrtle Beach offers free day trip to Artfields
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation are offering a free day trip to Artfields in Lake City Friday, April 28, according to a Facebook post from NMB Parks and Recreation. The post states that 40 local artists will display their work at this event, including Nina Ortiz, art instructor for NMB Parks & Recreation.
