New pizza restaurant opened in North Myrtle Beach, offering a oeauthentica Italian cuisine

Rapone Brick Oven and Italian Kitchen opened in North Myrtle Beach on April 10, offering neapolitan and wood burning brick oven pizza as well as unique pasta dishes. Located at 3303 Hwy 17 South, the restaurant specializes in importing "high end" foods such as San Marzano tomatoes, meats, cheese, specifically Di Bufala mozzarella, and more from Rapone, Italy, the hometown of business partner Potito Leccese.

