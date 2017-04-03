New digital radio system to improve e...

New digital radio system to improve emergency communications in Horry County

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

All emergency response agencies in Horry County are now on a digital radio system, replacing the analog system that had been used since 1989. "This is just a better system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jonathon cooper (Jun '16) Tue sandy 2
News Suit accuses lender of harassment (Feb '07) Mon Barb 68
News Everybody still wants something different in a ... Mon Rick Tebbs 1
Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13) Apr 2 Violet 18
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Mar 31 Marlon Perkins 34
So SLOW here Mar 30 tell me about it 2
Pop Ups On This Site Mar 27 Badboyfromolddays 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,459 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC