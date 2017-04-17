Name change in works for 10 blocks of Yaupon Drive

People living along part of Yaupon Drive want to see the street name changed to South Beach Drive from 19th to 29th avenues south. "Most of the residents are very much for it because the reputation in the past of the Yaupon corridor and there's still some of that in the northern part, but for the last three years, we've been pretty good at keeping aware of what's going on," David Moore said.

