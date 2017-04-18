Myrtle Beach woman, Florence man char...

Myrtle Beach woman, Florence man charged with passing counterfeit securities

A Myrtle Beach woman and Florence man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday afternoon, according to a release from United States Attorney Beth Drake. According to the release, evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing showed that from August 2015 to January 2016, Oshea, Kirton and others were involved in manufacturing and passing counterfeit checks to various organizations.

