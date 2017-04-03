Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.4
The first Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival was held at the site of the old Pavilion on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Over two dozen food stands were set up on the site and thousands of visitors came to eat, play games and listen to live bands.
