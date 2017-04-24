Myrtle Beach Police release images of men wanted in connection with Sunday shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying subjects wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, April 16 near 6th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. Police released two surveillance images of the subjects, and asked that anyone who can identify the two men in the images call them at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 17-006876.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joey White
|2 hr
|Crazy girl
|1
|Goodwill Carolina forest
|Mon
|Grow up
|1
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|Go Bucks
|13
|Blane Reeves
|Apr 23
|Maggie
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 20
|Dsnyluvr
|8
|orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach
|Apr 19
|left in dust
|1
|Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Kal
|32
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC