Myrtle Beach Police release images of...

Myrtle Beach Police release images of men wanted in connection with Sunday shooting

13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying subjects wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, April 16 near 6th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. Police released two surveillance images of the subjects, and asked that anyone who can identify the two men in the images call them at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 17-006876.

