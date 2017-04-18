Myrtle Beach police looking for suspects in connection to attempted robbery, shooting incidents
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for suspects that are wanted in connection to two attempted robberies and shootings that occurred Monday night, according to Lt. Joey Crosby of the MBPD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Horry Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Kal
|32
|where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14)
|Apr 14
|Doug
|22
|two girls fall from hotel
|Apr 13
|curious
|3
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Apr 7
|Chris5548
|48
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|6
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC