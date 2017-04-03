Myrtle Beach: No parking changes for at least one year
When Horry County Council slashed $200,000 for a children's museum and library complex in the city last month, county officials said they did so to give them leverage in their parking dispute with the city. But Myrtle Beach leaders didn't budge and they don't plan to revisit the issue anytime soon.
