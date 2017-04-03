Myrtle Beach: No parking changes for ...

Myrtle Beach: No parking changes for at least one year

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Horry Independent

When Horry County Council slashed $200,000 for a children's museum and library complex in the city last month, county officials said they did so to give them leverage in their parking dispute with the city. But Myrtle Beach leaders didn't budge and they don't plan to revisit the issue anytime soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Horry Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jonathon cooper (Jun '16) 19 hr sandy 2
News Suit accuses lender of harassment (Feb '07) Mon Barb 68
News Everybody still wants something different in a ... Mon Rick Tebbs 1
Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13) Apr 2 Violet 18
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Mar 31 Marlon Perkins 34
So SLOW here Mar 30 tell me about it 2
Pop Ups On This Site Mar 27 Badboyfromolddays 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC