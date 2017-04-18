Myrtle Beach mayor, city council walk...

Myrtle Beach mayor, city council walk the boardwalk for National Walking Month

Members of the Myrtle Beach City Council and the public went for a stroll Wednesday to promote National Walking Month. MYRTLE BEACH, SC Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes and the Myrtle Beach City Council invited the public to come out for a stroll on the boardwalk Wednesday in celebration of April being National Walking Month.

