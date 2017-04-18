Myrtle Beach man sentenced to prison ...

Myrtle Beach man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting woman he met online

A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Thursday after an Horry County jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 2015, according to a release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. David James Welch, 21, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping after a jury trial that began Monday, said Joshua D. Holford, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the Solicitor's Office with Assistant Solicitor Cara Walker.

