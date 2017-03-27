Myrtle Beach lawmaker Alan Clemmons, ...

Myrtle Beach lawmaker Alan Clemmons, a Mormon, gains a national name as pro-Israel advocate

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Rep. Alan Clemmons listens to a presentation aboard the aircraft carrier Yorktown concerning the lease between the Patriots Point Development Authority and developer Michael Bennett on Friday, March 24, 2017, in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm/Staff Rep. Alan Clemmons, joined by Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, listens to a presentation aboard the aircraft carrier Yorktown concerning the lease between the Patriots Point Development Authority and developer Michael Bennett on Friday, March 24, 2017, in Mount Pleasant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Fri Marlon Perkins 34
So SLOW here Mar 30 tell me about it 2
Pop Ups On This Site Mar 27 Badboyfromolddays 1
News Search continues for Brittanee Drexel (Oct '09) Mar 27 Badboyfromolddays 78
Loris Mar 25 Anonymous 3
News The car was sitting in the car wash. The driver... Mar 23 kellyherself 4
Review: Sparkle Dental Center Inc (Apr '15) Mar 21 Criminal 5
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,984,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC