Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival will return for second year
Organizers are calling the 2016 First Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival a huge success, and plans are in the works to bring the event back, but they are making changes to make it bigger and better. Last year, the streets of the Booker T. Washington area of Myrtle Beach was filled with people, nearly 4,000 to be exact, that showed up for the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|two girls fall from hotel
|1 hr
|dfs
|2
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Apr 7
|Chris5548
|48
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|6
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|7
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Apr 5
|Mike
|36
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC