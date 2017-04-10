Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival will return for second year

Organizers are calling the 2016 First Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival a huge success, and plans are in the works to bring the event back, but they are making changes to make it bigger and better. Last year, the streets of the Booker T. Washington area of Myrtle Beach was filled with people, nearly 4,000 to be exact, that showed up for the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival.

