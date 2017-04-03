Myrtle Beach High School shaken by de...

Myrtle Beach High School shaken by deaths of two students who fell from hotel

Myrtle Beach High School is still coping with the loss of students Daniela Flores and Amber Franco, who both died after falling from the Camelot By the Sea Hotel on Ocean Boulevard on Wednesday. Students and staff have been taking time to reflect on the girls' time at MBHS.

