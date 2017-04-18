Myrtle Beach fishing team wins Sixth Annual SC Wahoo Series
A fishing team out of Myrtle Beach won the Sixth Annual South Carolina Wahoo Series, held from Feb. 3 through April 16. HILTON HEAD, SC A fishing team out of Myrtle Beach won the Sixth Annual South Carolina Wahoo Series, held from Feb. 3 through April 16. According to a Hooked Soul Fishing Company news release, Captain Danny Carey, Jonathon Staton, Lyle Skinner, Chris Greenwall, Katherine Carr and Wally Lee made up the team aboard the vessel Wasted Time, one of 114 teams that competed. The crew earned the top prize of $20,000 with Wahoos weighing 100.5 and 53 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blane Reeves
|11 hr
|Maggie
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 20
|Dsnyluvr
|8
|orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach
|Apr 19
|left in dust
|1
|Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Kal
|32
|where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14)
|Apr 14
|Doug
|22
|two girls fall from hotel
|Apr 13
|curious
|3
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Apr 7
|Chris5548
|48
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC