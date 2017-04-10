Myrtle Beach bank to open downtown Ch...

Myrtle Beach bank to open downtown Charleston branch

15 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

A Myrtle Beach-based lender that's wrapping up work on its first standalone office in Mount Pleasant is turning its eye to downtown Charleston. South Atlantic Bank has applied for permission from government regulators to open a full-service branch in a commercial strip center at 480 East Bay St., between Calhoun and Charlotte streets.

