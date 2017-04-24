Myrtle Beach-area ALDI grocery store opens Thursday

HORRY COUNTY, SC The Myrtle Beach-area ALDI grocery store on Beaver Run Boulevard near Surfside Beach is officially open! The long-awaited discount grocery store officially opened Thursday morning at 8:10 a.m., with shoppers lining up for deals and discounts on the grand opening day. "We are so excited to be in the Myrtle beach area today," said Jamie Shunick, Director of Operations for ALDI.

