Myrtle Beach-area ALDI grocery store opens Thursday
HORRY COUNTY, SC The Myrtle Beach-area ALDI grocery store on Beaver Run Boulevard near Surfside Beach is officially open! The long-awaited discount grocery store officially opened Thursday morning at 8:10 a.m., with shoppers lining up for deals and discounts on the grand opening day. "We are so excited to be in the Myrtle beach area today," said Jamie Shunick, Director of Operations for ALDI.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|two girls fall from hotel
|Thu
|paula
|4
|Joey White
|Wed
|Crazy girl
|1
|Goodwill Carolina forest
|Apr 24
|Grow up
|1
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|Go Bucks
|13
|Blane Reeves
|Apr 23
|Maggie
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 20
|Dsnyluvr
|8
|orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach
|Apr 19
|left in dust
|1
