Motorola addressing issues with new paging system for emergency responders

The new paging system volunteer firefighters and other emergency personnel around Horry County use to get dispatched has been having issues, so now it's being worked on. "They seem to work better when they're in their chargers than they were on the hips, so they're looking at now what the reasons are," Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Alvin Payne said.

