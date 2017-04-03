MB Mayor took trip worth thousands to Monte Carlo
Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes has reported a $4,000 "business incentive trip" that he said took him to Monte Carlo as he tried to negotiate broadcasting for local sporting events. But he did not note other high-profile trips in a financial disclosure he filed with the S.C. Ethics Commission last month.
