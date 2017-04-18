Major section of U.S. 501 to be repaved
The South Carolina Department of Transportation will begin construction work on a section of U.S. 501 between the Intracoastal Waterway and Tanger Outlets as early as Sunday. This construction project, which is set to occur at night, will include milling and repaving the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Thu
|Dsnyluvr
|8
|orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach
|Wed
|left in dust
|1
|Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Kal
|32
|where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14)
|Apr 14
|Doug
|22
|two girls fall from hotel
|Apr 13
|curious
|3
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Apr 7
|Chris5548
|48
|Worthless American women (Feb '16)
|Apr 5
|Ohio Driver Educa...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC