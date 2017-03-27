Krispy Kreme Donuts coming to Carolina Forest

Work has begun on a new Krispy Kreme Donuts in Carolina Forest, located at the former Myrtle Beach Visitors Center across from the Tanger Outlets along Hwy 501. The location will hopefully be open before July, pending any setbacks during constuction, according to Miles Herring, franchise owner of several Krispy Kreme locations across the Grand Strand.

