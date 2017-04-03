John Cena and Nikki Bella get engaged...

John Cena and Nikki Bella get engaged at WrestleMania

Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella finished off their opponents at WrestleMania and then decided to take on what could be their biggest challenge yet: Marriage. Cena got down on one knee after the pair defeated The Miz and Marse in a tag team match Sunday at WrestleMania 33. A tweet from WWE showed Cena proposing with a diamond ring.

