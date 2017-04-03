John Cena and Nikki Bella get engaged at WrestleMania
Wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella finished off their opponents at WrestleMania and then decided to take on what could be their biggest challenge yet: Marriage. Cena got down on one knee after the pair defeated The Miz and Marse in a tag team match Sunday at WrestleMania 33. A tweet from WWE showed Cena proposing with a diamond ring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suit accuses lender of harassment (Feb '07)
|4 hr
|rosserman
|67
|Everybody still wants something different in a ...
|9 hr
|Rick Tebbs
|1
|Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13)
|22 hr
|Violet
|18
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Mar 31
|Marlon Perkins
|34
|So SLOW here
|Mar 30
|tell me about it
|2
|Pop Ups On This Site
|Mar 27
|Badboyfromolddays
|1
|Search continues for Brittanee Drexel (Oct '09)
|Mar 27
|Badboyfromolddays
|78
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC