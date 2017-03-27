It started with a fight in the parkin...

It started with a fight in the parking lot. It ended with a gunshot victim in the ER.

A 25-year-old man showed up at Conway Medical Center, complaining of a gunshot wound after a verbal argument at a Myrtle Beach sports bar turned into a shooting. Myrtle Beach police were called to the Third Avenue Sports Bar at 1102 3rd Ave. S. for a reported shooting in the first hour of Sunday morning.

