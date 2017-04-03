In this industry, anyone can get a key to your house. Lawmakers are trying to change that

A bill designed by local lawmakers to license locksmiths in South Carolina and keep key making out of the wrong hands unanimously passed in the House of Representatives recently and is currently moving through the Senate. The bill's primary writer, Rep. Greg Duckworth of North Myrtle Beach, has been championing for it ever since its creation last year, prompted by the arrest of a former North Myrtle Beach locksmith and convicted sex offender, Panteleimon "Peter" Spirakis, who once operated the now-shuttered Phil's Lock and Key.

