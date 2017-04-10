Hotel company releases statement afte...

Hotel company releases statement after man falls from Camelot

19 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Police on scene at Camelot by the Sea hotel. MYRTLE BEACH, SC A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.

