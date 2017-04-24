Horry County men face 20 years in jail, $1M in fines after pleading guilty to federal drug charges
COLUMBIA, SC Two Horry County men entered guilty pleas to federal drug charges that could carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for each. According to press releases from the office of U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Emmanuel Lamar Bellamy, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a quantity of marijuana, cocaine, cocaine base, and oxycodone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Carolina forest
|17 hr
|Grow up
|1
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Go Bucks
|13
|Blane Reeves
|Sun
|Maggie
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Apr 20
|Dsnyluvr
|8
|orlando fl big competition for myrtle beach
|Apr 19
|left in dust
|1
|Review: Purple Haze Smoke Shop (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Kal
|32
|where do gay people hang out in myrtle beach? (Feb '14)
|Apr 14
|Doug
|22
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC