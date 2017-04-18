Holidays and Holydays
Holidays and holydays are always special at the Felician Center because so many others contribute to the festivities for the children in the learning center. Sister Susanne tells the Bible story of the Passion and Resurrection to the children followed by a DVD version with the Bed Bugs series.
