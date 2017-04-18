Holiday Inn hotels in Surfside Beach, North Myrtle Beach may be affected by data breach
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC Two local Holiday Inn hotels may have been affected by a data breach that affected over 1,200 locations nationwide. The company the runs Holiday Inn and Crown Plaza hotels is warning customers of the data breach, which potentially exposed credit card numbers, expiration dates and security codes from guests at nearly 1,200 locations.
